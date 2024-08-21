Solutions for Adrenal Fatigue with Guests Bill and Sherra Rapp

Sherra spent several years suffering through bouts of sickness, including mono, that she just couldn’t get rid of. A registered nurse by profession, Sherra felt like traditional doctors were missing something in her care.

After reading Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, & Happiness,” she made an appointment and never looked back! Immediately diagnosed with adrenal fatigue, Sherra was treated with natural bio-identical hormones and is healthy and happy 17 years later! After witnessing her amazing turnaround, her husband Bill decided to take charge of his health and became a guest soon after.

Join Dr. Hotze and happily married couple, Bill, and Sherra Rapp, who have been guests since 2007 and strong advocates of the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. Learn more about the natural solutions they live by and the positive impact it has made on their lives.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!