Interview With Gen. Michael Flynn: America Under Attack

Interview With Gen. Michael Flynn, Part 1: America Under Attack
Trumpet Daily Exclusive Interview: Gen. Michael Flynn (58 minutes)
Trumpet Daily host Stephen Flurry presents an exclusive interview with Gen. Michael Flynn covering a wide range of topics, including the impact of Celtic Throne, the importance of young people being involved in sports and activities, why General Flynn has faced so much persecution, how to control fear, the 2020 presidential election steal, and America Under Attack.
Listen to the Trumpet Daily radio program that aired on August 21, 2023.
