© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Israeli soldier blows up an entire Palestinian neighborhood in Gaza while claiming that there are the homes of terrorists and he's destroying them in the name of the God of Israel.
Israel has said that all Palestinians are considered terrorist
I hope people see that Israel worship or prays to another 'entity', not Jesus as Christians