DROWNING Dog Rescued by AWESOME Men The Dodo
High Hopes
142 views
Published a month ago

Oct 10, 2017


Guys Rescue Drowning Dog | This is the most nerve-racking dog rescue! Special thanks to Paul Oommen for this incredible video! For more, visit: http://thedo.do/dogsave.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzOIafUhatU

Keywords
awesomemendogrescuedrowningthe dodo

