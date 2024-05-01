Carrying This Pregnant Mama Dog To The Vet But We Couldn't Hold Back The Heartbreaking Tears

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 30, 2024
Carrying This Pregnant Mother Dog To The Vet But We Couldn't Hold Back The Heartbreaking Tears
Meet Panchita! This pregnant mother dog is lying in a lot of pain.
She was hit hard on the back by a neighbor... Where she is carrying innocent souls.
But the owner didn't save her. Even though she suffered like that for more than 6 days.
Panchita is an extremely malnourished dog... Only bones and bones left...
While her breathing became weaker and weaker.
She worries about the children in her womb...
The dog was carried into the car...
She is very sad...
------------------------------------------------------
