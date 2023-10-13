© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2023/10/12/the-cult-of-politics-delayed-disablements-wrapped-in-war]
[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2023/10/13/sn1309-the-cult-of-politics-delayed-disablements-wrapped-in-war/]
With the way the world is these days, transmissions like these, as thick as they are, have become more of the same. The only unknown variable is the ever-escalating war between Israel and Palestine. Like any sane individual, we’re all asking, “How’s this effect me?”
Are we going to war? Maybe not with Hamas and Hezbollah, or even Russia, or China, but we’re going to war. The hard reality is it might be with all of them and more, and according to Albert Pike’s letter on 3 World wars, that’s exactly how it should be. The controlling elite don’t want anything challenging their hegemony and power, and religion stands in the way of that.
In a time where we should be able to turn to religion and find the things that bind us together, almost like clockwork, we’re seeing these very same healing methods being exploited and turned against their purpose. Make no mistake about it, we’re in the beginning of the end of an era, and with it comes all the destruction.
