Concerning: BlackRock to Purchase the Panama Canal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A consortium of investors led by the controversial firm BlackRock has reportedly agreed to buy a majority stake in the Panama Canal for $23 billion.
“The deal would bring the key ports under American corporate ownership, from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison … BlackRock has briefed the Trump administration and Congress on the deal,” the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. “If completed, the BlackRock deal could go a long way toward easing concerns about China’s influence over the canal.”
Read More: https://headlineusa.com/breaking-blackrock-to-purchase-the-panama-canal/