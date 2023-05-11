© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gnzpk00ee
05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Miles Guo: I can feel the prayers and blessings of our fellow fighters all the time, and every word of yours makes me overwhelmed with emotion. Although being in prison, every day I can feel that our mission is given by God. Believing in this mission makes it all worthwhile!
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】郭文贵先生：我能时刻感受到战友们的祈祷和祝福，战友们的每个字都令我情难自已。虽然身在狱中，我每天都能感受到上天赋予我们的灭共使命。相信这一使命，一切都值得！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平