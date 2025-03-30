BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥First look at Ukraine’s newly established space program in action
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
253 views • 5 months ago

💥🇺🇦 First look at Ukraine’s newly established space program in action. [00:25]

Vid: @rusich_army

By the way... Ukraine's Ministry of Defense just created a "space policy" department.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko claims it will bring together state and private companies with "space scientists" to assist the military.

She also announced that by 2030, Ukraine expects to have its own defense satellites, air alert systems, and space monitoring.

🐻 Just when you think they've hit peak delusion, they find a way to outdo themselves. 

Adding: 

Russia celebrates Missile and Space Defense Troops Day on March 30.

The systems play a key role in ensuring the nuclear deterrence strategy. Their main purpose is to conduct reconnaissance, information monitoring and combat operations aimed at the timely detection of missile and nuclear threats, preventing conflicts in outer space and repelling enemy attacks.

Today, this structure is in full combat readiness and receives all the necessary improvements to respond to any challenges associated with the development of new weapons. It is capable of resisting any threats and allows the country's residents to look at the night sky with peace of mind.

Happy holiday to everyone involved!

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
