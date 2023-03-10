Destigmatizing COVID shot death & injury, our shared DTAP stories; #CanWeTalkAboutIt | Ep 65

Formerly working in post-conflict for the UN & UNICEF, Aga Wilson is now a Health Freedom advocate and journalist. She explains her joint campaign #CanWeTalkAboutIt, providing a space for people to share their vaccine injuries and deaths of loved ones, that allows for fellowship, but is also helping doctors, researchers & scientists like Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. James Thorp and more dive deeper into causation to find solutions. Aga and Faithful Freedom’s Teryn Gregson, tell their shared DTAP adverse reactions during their first pregnancies that led them on the road to discovery, true informed consent, vaccine education and safety advocacy. Share your vaccine story with [email protected] more





