TEST TUBE BABIES
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
146 views • 03/04/2024

TEST-TUBE BABIES
"Do they not seek to play the part, the role of a god now, as they seek to create life?  It is an abomination in the eyes of God for man in his arrogance and pride to seek to create the living being.  What he is creating is a soulless monster, a being of destruction for all that it will meet.  I say 'it,' for it is not truly a human being but 'a thing!' My children, a thing!
     "Did I not warn you when I first entered upon the grounds at St. Robert Bellarmine Church?  Did I not warn you with a photograph?  The woman standing at the right high in pregnancy, and upon her person a test tube with a being inside that resembled a child but is not a child! My children, if you continue—O scientist of the world—in this pursuit, your punishment shall be great!" - Our Lady, July 25, 1978 

https://www.tldm.org/news14/ineurope90000testtubebabiesborninoneyear.htm

abominationnot humantest tube babies
