Rep Matt Gaetz | We Must Send Naval Vessels to Deter an Invasion from Haiti!

We Must Send Naval Vessels to Deter an Invasion from Haiti! I don’t want southeast Florida to become Haiti. I am calling on Joe Biden to do the right thing and declare an anticipated state of mass migration over water.
That way we could get naval vessels in the Florida straits to deter the thousands of incoming Haitians before they invade the United States.
(NewsNation, On Balance, 03/13/24)
