© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
WARNING COFFEE & METHYLENE BLUE! - https://bit.ly/3t1MbbO
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj
Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, BENTONITE, ETC) & METHYLENE BLUE!
Many people in the alternative detox and healing world ingest various clays such as Zeolite, Bentonite Clay, Diatomaceous earth, Indian healing clay, etc.
But suppose you are someone who is considering taking Methylene Blue, which is a potent nootropic that also has a wide array of detox and healing effects. In that case, you need to know why you should not ingest any clays on the same day as taking Methylene Blue.
If you do not know the reasons as to why, watch this video "WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, BENTONITE, ETC) & METHYLENE BLUE!" from the start to FINISH.
This video is especially essential for anyone already ingesting Methylene Blue and clays on the same day.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno