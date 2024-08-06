Insiders Sell Billions In Stocks | David Morgan

David Morgan (https://www.themorganreport.com) expresses concerns about the stock market, noting that insiders like Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos are selling stocks, potentially indicating a peak. He suggests investors may want to consider reducing their stock market exposure. In the metals market, Morgan observes that gold and silver face challenges breaking past certain price points, anticipating more downward pressure due to seasonal trends but expecting a stronger performance in late 2024 and into 2025.





***This interview was recorded August 2nd, 2024***





Morgan also highlights the impact of economic conditions on crime rates, using In-N-Out Burger's closure in Oakland due to safety concerns as an example. He suggests that rising crime rates reflect deteriorating economic conditions, especially in states like California.





Additionally, Morgan discusses the potential impact of geopolitical conflicts on silver demand, emphasizing military and technological needs could consume the supply. He also advocates for maintaining a constitutional republic in the U.S., arguing that preserving founding principles is crucial to prevent societal collapse.





