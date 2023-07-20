Ukraine Update July 20, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 19July2023

⚡️ In connection with the end of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the cessation of functioning of the maritime humanitarian corridor, from 00.00 Moscow time on 20 July 2023, all vessels sailing in the waters of the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo.

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike with sea- and air-based precision weapons against military industry facilities, fuel infrastructure and ammunition depots of the AFU close to Odessa and also against enemy Kanatovo airbase of the Ukrainian Air Force in Kirovograd region. All the assigned targets have been neutralized. The goal of the attack has been reached.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces continue successful offensive operations in the area of responsibility.

▫️Over the course of the day, Russian troops advanced more than a kilometre in depth and up to two kilometres along the front. The advancing units seized Molchanovo railway station (Kharkov region).

▫️In addition, as a result of aviation and artillery attacks, AFU units have been hit close to Sinkovka, Kislovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 103th Brigade of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine has been destroyed near Peschanoye (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and self-propelled artillery systems: Polish-manufactured Krab and Gvozdika, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of concerted action by units of the Yug Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, 25 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Belogorovka, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Maryinka, Severnoye and north-west of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit near Seversk, Chasov Yar, Toretsk and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 110th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 340 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 German-manufactured Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, 2 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, artillery, and Operational-Tactical and Army aviation have repelled 4 enemy attacks close to Karmazinovka, Shipilovka, Kremennaya and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️AFU units have been hit close to Novosadovoye, Yampolovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 100th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery by the Vostok Group of Forces, an enemy attack has been repelled close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️AFU manpower and hardware have been hit near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region), Makarovka and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU have been hit close to Novopokrovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed near Marfopol (Zaporozhye region).

▫️7 ammunition depots of the 23rd, 33rd mechanized, 128th mountain assault and 44th artillery brigades of the AFU have been destroyed near Berezovoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), Malaya Tokmachka, Rabotino, Preobrazhenka, Uspenovka and Novoyakovlevka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 170 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 3 D-20 guns, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.



