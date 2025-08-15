Bringing it all Together - 2025 (Summer)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Trump really who he says he is? A look at many of his associations - Breaking down the details of Stargate, the people involved, and where they are headed with AI - delving into the Gaza takeover, Fake Israel, and Trump connections to the Rothschilds - Update on the progression of the Noahide laws being rolled out in America and world-wide, Abraham Accords, how Freemasonry is tied into all of it, and the biblical passages which align to the times we are in as we spiral toward the New World Order and One World Religion.
Stop Noahide Law
https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2017/04/stop-noahide-law-site-key.html
The Stargate Project: What You’re Not Being Told
https://www.rifttv.com/the-stargate-project-what-youre-not-being-told/
Why is WiFi so Uniquely Harmful?
https://keithcutter.substack.com/p/why-is-wifi-so-uniquely-harmful?triedRedirect=true
Oh SH*T! What is Bill Gates up to with Trump right now? | Redacted w Clayton Morris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umWHwBoIoxo
Trump & Palantir Creating SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM WORSE Than CHINA!
https://youtu.be/Fg1JZDIconk?si=umwYfOPYiTjGBaNl
Peter Thiel: The Shadowy Power Behind America’s Corporate Control
https://jasonsalley.medium.com/peter-thiel-the-shadowy-power-behind-americas-corporate-control-671e8f5a8bbf
US Army appoints Palantir, Meta, OpenAI execs as Lt. Colonels
https://thegrayzone.com/2025/06/18/palantir-execs-appointed-colonels/