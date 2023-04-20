BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Regardless of what the CCP does, it cannot stop our fellow fighters from continuing to take down the CCP and spreading the truth
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
15 views • 04/20/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ew4k2157a

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Brother Changdao: Regardless of what the CCP does, it cannot stop our fellow fighters from continuing to take down the CCP and spreading the truth, nor can it stop the New Federal State of China from becoming the most outstanding organization and group of people in the world. The trend of taking down the CCP has already formed, and the CCP can only wait for the day of its demise. Time will prove the great things that Mr. Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China have done.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】长岛哥：无论中共做什么，都阻止不了战友们继续灭共和传播真相，也阻挡不了新中国联邦成为全世界的最优秀的一个组织和人群。全世界灭共的趋势已经形成，中共只有等着被灭的那一天。历史会证明郭文贵先生和新中国联邦做了哪些伟大的事。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy