Kenan SonOfEnos Arrested For Hate Speech In Canada PLEASE HELP Victor Hugo Report In Description Box

Dear World,

It's started.

Jeffrey Epstein and Palestine were just the beginning. Now THEY are coming for anyone NOTICING who's really pulling the strings behind the curtain.

I received an email from my friend, Kenan, SonOfEnos, mother, who wrote:

He was arrested on June 20th for willfully promoting hate speech and antisemitism.

I haven't seen him or talked to him since his arrest. The crown has denied his bail

They will not accept me as a surety as my name is on his give send go account. I found a surety and he has a legal aid lawyer that is slow and not sure how good he is. I had a booked visit and they moved him jail a hour before my visit and they wouldn't tell me where and why. I found him in Penetanguishene jail.

Maybe someone can start something to help him get out of jail. Get a real lawyer if that exists

I know he was close to you.

Let me know what you think.

Dianne

Please get the word out by sharing this video far and wide so that Kenan gets the help he needs As Soon As Possible.

THEY ARE COMING FOR ALL OF US FOR NOTICING, SO WE MUST UNITE.

It's now or never.

I will release more information as it becomes available.

Sincerely,

Victor-Hugo Vaca II

ALSO email the news outlets below and ask them why they are not covering this FREE SPEECH news story about how Canada and the USA are in the middle of an information war on steroids.

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected],

[email protected]