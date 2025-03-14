RT News - March 14 2025 6AM GMT

March 14, 2025

rt.com





President Putin lays out Russia's terms for accepting the proposed ceasefire with Ukraine that the US is pushing on both sides. The Russian leader also says they cannot simply let war criminals off the hook after his forces liberated most of Russia’s Kursk region, where the Ukrainian military apparently massacred civilians. As South Africa rushes to address the medical shortfalls created by the shutdown of US aid the president of Rwanda warns against relying on other powers to help the people of the continent.









