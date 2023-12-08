Hunter Biden indicted on nine new charges including three felonies

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine new charges which include three felonies. The new charges are related to his alleged failure to pay taxes. It is the second criminal case brought against Hunter Biden by Special Counsel David Weiss. According to Mr Weiss, a deliberate refusal to pay the taxes was displayed. The Special Counsel, however, stopped short of charging Hunter Biden with several overseas business dealings made while his father was vice-president under Barack Obama’s tenure.







