Inside The Economic Reset

The central bank has been public enemy #1 in America since 1791.





* The launch of a new gold-backed currency will be announced at the annual BRICS summit on 22-24 August 2023.

* The roll-out of this currency will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





Reese Reports | 23 March 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=641c6821cdbb7f5a827ed0df

