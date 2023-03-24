Inside The Economic Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The central bank has been public enemy #1 in America since 1791.
p.s. Got Bullion?
* The launch of a new gold-backed currency will be announced at the annual BRICS summit on 22-24 August 2023.
* The roll-out of this currency will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.
* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?
* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.
Reese Reports | 23 March 2023