"The Real World 'Hunger Games' Are Here" 'David Icke' "The Hunger Games Society"

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



AndreCorbeil









March. 28, 2023. Geopolitical News. AndreCorbeil.

https://www.gaia.com

David Icke - David Icke on Gaia

Identify the mechanisms of control and open your eyes to the true nature of our reality. David Icke reveals how humanity got into the present global crisis...

davidicke.com

David Vaughan Icke is an English conspiracy theorist and a former footballer and sports broadcaster. He has written over 20 books, self-published since the mid-1990s, and spoken in more than 25 countries. Wikipedia

Born: April 29, 1952 (age 70 years), Leicester, United Kingdom

Spouse: Pamela Icke (m. 2001–2011), Linda Atherton (m. 1971–2001)

Full name: David Vaughan Icke

Nationality: British

Parents: Beric Vaughan Icke, Barbara J. Icke

Children: Gareth Icke, Jaymie Icke, Rebecca Icke, Kerry Icke...

Video Sponsor - getyourgoldtoday.com (US Only)

Order The Trap at https://www.shop.davidicke.com

Audiobook narrated by David Icke also available.

Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com

March. 28th, 2023 'Covid19' Medical & Geopolitical News. AndreCorbeil.

https://drpierrekory.com

Dr. Pierre Kory - We're Here To Help

Dr. Pierre Kory is renowned all over the Dr. Kory is an award-winning, board-certified specialist in pulmonary diseases, internal medicine, and critical care medicine. He is a COVID-19 specialist and has created a COVID-19 treatment center, which aids in prevention, treatment, and post-COVID-19 care, and post-Vaccine syndromes.

COVID-19 Long-Haul Syndrome Visit

Contact

Reviews

COVID-19 Prevention & Early Treatment

SiteMap

Acute COVID-19 Treatment

Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Case Against Big Pharma Systematic, Premeditated, Criminal Fraud

Dr. Mike Yeadon: Why The Depopulation Agenda Is Real & What We Can Do About It

https://rumble.com/v1wpqfi-dr.-mike-yeadon-why-the-depopulation-agenda-is-real-and-what-we-can-do-abou.html

Dr. Mike Yeadon: "I'm Ashamed That I Was Pro-Vaccine. I Didn't Do My Homework."

https://rumble.com/v1wqfgc-dr.-mike-yeadon-im-ashamed-that-i-was-pro-vaccine.-i-didnt-do-my-homework..html

Pfizer's Respiratory Diseases, Dr.