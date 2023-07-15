Mass Vaccination: MEDIA dropping like flies - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The global media machine took hundreds of millions (possibly billions) of
dollars from government and pharma giants to run favourable vaccine
propoganda to manipulate the masses.
Now many of the employees of these media companies are dropping dead and getting very sick. Is it a result of the very product their employers were paid to peddle???
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984