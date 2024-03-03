BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7 Mysteries (Christ & The Church)
KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies
KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies
20 views • 03/03/2024

On Today's Bible Believing Bible Studies, Bro. Robert teaches on "The 7 Mysteries", looking at Christ & The Church. This is part. 3. Please watch to find out what it is all about. Intro/outro---"Face To Face" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission. Bible Believing Bible Studies are held on the "KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies group on Discord of Bro. Robert Reynolds, every Sunday morning at 9am Philippines time.

bro robert reynoldsbro landon dunnbible believing bible studies
