Palestinian journalist Fadi al-Wahidi critically injured by Israeli sniper fire in the neck.

Thumbnail is where he fell.

Adding:

According to journalists from The Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-s-frustrated-by-israels-reluctance-to-share-iran-retaliation-plans-f132ebc7?mod=hp_lead_pos1), the Israeli government is refusing to share details of its plans for retaliation against Iran with the Biden administration.

American officials are frustrated that they have been repeatedly "caught off guard" by Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and they are trying to prevent further escalation.

However, the US does not have information on the timing and targets of the alleged strike, and Washington had expected to receive this data during the visit of Defense Minister Gallant, which was postponed at Netanyahu's request.

🔻It sounds beautiful, doesn't it?

Especially after the media trumpeted that the Israelis had notified the US about planned assassinations of Hassan Nasrallah and the start of an operation in Lebanon. And before that, about the progress of other events in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli leadership provides the Americans more than enough information. And the Pentagon was directly involved in planning the response to Iranian attacks. Do you think that's why the head of Central Command, Michael Kurilla, came to Israel.

But the picture of US ignorance in the controlled media is needed to justify why the White House does not prevent the Israelis from committing genocide against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples. Namely, that the US is completely unaware.

