GERRY ADAMS CONFRONTED AND EXPOSED 🇮🇪 FOR BEING A SINN FEIN SELLOUT TRAITOR❗

It was not suddenly bred,
It will not swiftly abate,
Through the chill years ahead,
When Time shall count from the date
That the Irish began to wake.
https://x.com/OldSurfer6/status/1926368054490849555
Norwegians Are the only country in Europe that can actually use their language and governe their own country. They make SF FF and FG look like a pack of school children. Use the Irish language it’s all we have left you absolute sell out EU knob munching pansy queers.
https://x.com/SaorDriver/status/1926201298820485479
Niall McConnell 🇮🇪 - Gerry Adams Confronted & Exposed for being a Sinn Féin Sellout traitor! Please Share!
🇮🇪 Join Síol na hÉireann Ireland's fastest growing political movement below!
Source: https://x.com/niallmcconnell5/status/1926027949607657810
https://www.irishpatriots.com/membership-int
"Take it down from the mast Irish traitors"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b2EL8Jytao
Comments from Rea Bow's live chat:
I saw Gerry Adam’s & Martin Mc Guinness in the Houses Of Parliament, they’re all in it together, believe me, October recess in the 80’s
Gerry did take it well, I must say. I’m sure it made him drink that night
https://tinyurl.com/yc29tuvw Netherlands displacing Homes and Farms for Military installations. heads up by DutchinChains
COMMENT OF THE DAY: People are so stupid these day they consider questions are inconsiderate.