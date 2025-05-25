BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GERRY ADAMS CONFRONTED AND EXPOSED 🇮🇪 FOR BEING A SINN FEIN SELLOUT TRAITOR❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
57 views • 3 months ago

It was not suddenly bred,


    It will not swiftly abate,


  Through the chill years ahead,


    When Time shall count from the date


    That the Irish began to wake.




https://x.com/OldSurfer6/status/1926368054490849555




Norwegians Are the only country in Europe that can actually use their language and governe their own country. They make SF FF and FG look like a pack of school children. Use the Irish language it’s all we have left you absolute sell out EU knob munching pansy queers.




https://x.com/SaorDriver/status/1926201298820485479




Niall McConnell 🇮🇪 - Gerry Adams Confronted & Exposed for being a Sinn Féin Sellout traitor! Please Share!




🇮🇪 Join Síol na hÉireann Ireland's fastest growing political movement below!




Source: https://x.com/niallmcconnell5/status/1926027949607657810




https://www.irishpatriots.com/membership-int




"Take it down from the mast Irish traitors"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b2EL8Jytao




Comments from Rea Bow's live chat:




I saw Gerry Adam’s & Martin Mc Guinness in the Houses Of Parliament, they’re all in it together, believe me, October recess in the 80’s




Gerry did take it well, I must say. I’m sure it made him drink that night




https://tinyurl.com/yc29tuvw Netherlands displacing Homes and Farms for Military installations. heads up by DutchinChains




COMMENT OF THE DAY: People are so stupid these day they consider questions are inconsiderate.

Keywords
multi pronged offensivegerry adamssinn fein traitorirish patriotsup the irons
