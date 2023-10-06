Property Rights are the Foundation of all the Rest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For many of the founders, property rights were the foundation of all the others. James Madison took things even further, arguing that people not only have a right to property, but also a property in their rights - tying property rights, self ownership and all natural rights together.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 6, 2023