Near-Death Survivor Shares of Incredible Future That Awaits Us in Heaven - Dean Braxton
33 views • 9 months ago

Dean Braxton was clinically dead for 1 hour and 45 minutes after a botched kidney stone operation - and today he’s traveling world-wide sharing the details of his heaven-bound journey! Dean, founder of Dean Braxton Ministries, and his wife, Marilyn, tell the story of how he experienced a glimpse of heaven during those incredible moments where his physical body was dead but his spirit was with Jesus. He talks about the beauty and peace of what he saw, how he recognized family members in heaven, and how he didn’t want to come back to Earth. “It was more beautiful than you can imagine,” he says. Christians can take heart by listening to Dean’s testimony about the wonderful peace and goodness waiting for us in the presence of Christ.



TAKEAWAYS


Dean’s wife was praying for him the entire time he was clinically dead and asked many others to pray alongside her


When Dean woke up, he wanted to go back to heaven, which is the case with most people who have a near-death experience


Dean was in a film called ‘After Death’ that explores the afterlife based on real-life experiences


Dean’s testimony has helped many people have hope about heaven and life here on Earth and led many people to give their life to Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

Dean’s Story video: https://bit.ly/4d2zMpU


🔗 CONNECT WITH DEAN BRAXTON

Website: https://www.deanbraxton.com/about

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deanbraxtondotcom

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/deanbraxton


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
heavenjesuschristiansprayermedicalndenear death experienceministriesafter deathtina griffinkidney stonedean braxtoncounter culture emom show
