Near-Death Survivor Shares of Incredible Future That Awaits Us in Heaven - Dean Braxton

Dean Braxton was clinically dead for 1 hour and 45 minutes after a botched kidney stone operation - and today he’s traveling world-wide sharing the details of his heaven-bound journey! Dean, founder of Dean Braxton Ministries, and his wife, Marilyn, tell the story of how he experienced a glimpse of heaven during those incredible moments where his physical body was dead but his spirit was with Jesus. He talks about the beauty and peace of what he saw, how he recognized family members in heaven, and how he didn’t want to come back to Earth. “It was more beautiful than you can imagine,” he says. Christians can take heart by listening to Dean’s testimony about the wonderful peace and goodness waiting for us in the presence of Christ.









TAKEAWAYS





Dean’s wife was praying for him the entire time he was clinically dead and asked many others to pray alongside her





When Dean woke up, he wanted to go back to heaven, which is the case with most people who have a near-death experience





Dean was in a film called ‘After Death’ that explores the afterlife based on real-life experiences





Dean’s testimony has helped many people have hope about heaven and life here on Earth and led many people to give their life to Christ









