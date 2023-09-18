Billy Miller, ‘Y&R’ and ‘General Hospital’ star, dead at 43 (Sep'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soap opera star Billy Miller, a three-time Daytime Emmy winner known for his roles on “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” died Friday. He was 43.
Miller’s agent told The Post on Sunday that he struggled with manic depression.
His death, in Austin, Texas, was first reported by soap opera journalist Michael Fairman.
Miller was just two days shy of turning 44.
The Post also reached out to The Belmont, one of several Los Angeles bars Miller co-owned.
Born on Sept. 17, 1979, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Miller grew up in Grand
Prairie, Texas. He was in and out of the hospital as a kid for a tarsal
condition, he told Soaps in Depth, which affected the cartilage in his
ankles.
