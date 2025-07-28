How I Measure Atheists!

In this episode, I explore my personal moral journey, highlighting the stark contrasts between societal values and actual behaviors, particularly regarding the treatment of children. I share my experiences of neglect and abuse during my childhood, reflecting on how the silence from those aware of my suffering illustrates a troubling apathy towards vulnerable individuals. I analyze the contradictions faced in academic and professional settings, where the pursuit of truth often falters in the face of uncomfortable realities. Furthermore, I critique the atheist community's abandonment of moral integrity when it came to my own struggles, questioning the authenticity of their values. This discussion invites listeners to reflect on the alignment between their proclaimed values and their actions, urging a courageous confrontation with uncomfortable truths in pursuit of justice and integrity.





