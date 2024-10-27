BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Nazi Blue Eyes And Blonde Hair Myth
The Nazi Blue Eyes And Blonde Hair Myth | Zoomer Historian

During your school years, you may have heard various sensationalized stories about Adolf Hitler and his purported plans. One such narrative was that he aimed to eliminate individuals who did not possess blonde hair and blue eyes, coupled with the alleged existence of an insane eugenics program following this ideology. However, this notion is far from the truth, and it's time we delve into the reality of blonde hair and blue eyes within the Third Reich.

