A God-Centered Revolution: What Would That Look Like? (Part 1)

Yesterday I received a download from Him and it’s changed my direction quite a bit. It’s bringing me more focus and responsibility.

Looking back in a section when Moses was on the mountain top with the Lord and he asks to see his glory. Ex 33:18

The Lord says, “I will cause all my goodness to pass before you.”

This is the first time that we see God’s glory defined as His goodness.

That is a very important thing we need to take into account. God calls us His glory.

Because we are His goodness in bringing us out of the depths of darkness into His Kingdom.

We display His glory... His goodness.

Back to 33:13 “If it is really the case that I have found favor in your sight, show me your ways; so that I will understand you and continue finding favor (grace) in your sight. Moreover, keep on seeing this nation (and the church/bride) as your People.”

Now, how does it apply in the New Testament world?

Well, my BIG epiphany was a turn of the framing. What if spiritual warfare wasn’t taking on devils and demons head to head... even though we win. Sometimes it is hard to recognize our attack when we are in it.

Maybe that is the wrong focus. Maybe we shouldn’t be looking for the darkness and all the bad things going on.

One of my old professors used to say, “I read the newspaper when I want to see what the devil is doing and look to the Bible for what God is doing.”

We... we are the church... we are the Bride... we don’t need to be challenged by any devil. What if it is God who challenges us?

What if we are not challenged by overrun boarders or vaccines killing people or economic collapse? What if it was not politicians going crazy? What if we are not challenged by media censorship or unjust judges?

What if it is God challenging us with Goodness?

It’s like we have the fatherly hand on our shoulder... “See all that, it’s hard to not see now. The darkness is creeping up out of the cracks of the world. What do you want to do? What will you do?”

And unexperienced us, we just look to God and say, ‘do something Lord.’

But this test is for the Bride of Christ. Here is another seductress going after the people of the world. The drugs are killing, the children are dying, the elderly are getting slaughtered. How long can we wait... and wait we wait... and wait.

Snap out of it bride. Our enemy is taking the lives of our Church. There is no word preached in the streets. There is no healer in the center healing the sick, lame and poor. There is no prosperity. There is no justice. There is no compassion.

There is just us.

And we have the promises of provision. We have promises of Joy, Love, Compassion, Healing, Laughter, Giving, Receiving. People, we have promises that whatever we ask for in Jesus' name, it shall be ours. The glorious bride has to show some goodness. That’s what makes her glorious. It is our job to begin the goodness. And I guarantee, like a snowball, this thing is going to take off.

When people have words of wisdom and prophetic power again. When we pray for our sick instead of sending them to hospitals controlled by satanists again. When we go out to give to the poor and see God provide in our shelves while we were out.

When we see churches rise up and say... “in this church cancer cannot exist. Bring anyone who has cancer and we will pray and they will be healed”. And the church across the street will stand up and say... “In this church we are against unemployment. Anyone who does not have work and cannot pay their bills, come here and we will pray for you, and you will find enjoyable industry.

And the waves of criminals and mob monsters will be countered by churches praying over them, restraining them with heavenly hands and angelic powers. And over all... the good news will be preached, miracles will happen, and revival will break out.

Because all the darkness and swamp running over the land is going to wake up the body. And as a warrior... we are going to be waking the sheep into soldiers. We will teach others real prayer. We will teach of the goodness of God. We will work like Jesus did. We will not tolerate what Jesus didn’t tolerate.

And if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.

And the ground shall be healed. The people shall know Him. And wonders shall show forth.