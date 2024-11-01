© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The magazine Physics World has named LiU research one of the year’s major breakthroughs in physics globally. In their study, carried out at the Laboratory of Organic Electronics, the researchers showed that soft electrodes can be grown in living tissue.
Linköping University
https://liu.se/en/news-item/odlade-elektroder-ett-av-arets-storsta-genombrott
Physics World: Researchers grow electronics directly inside living tissue
https://physicsworld.com/a/physics-world-reveals-its-top-10-breakthroughs-of-the-year-for-2023/
Metabolite-induced in vivo fabrication of substrate-free organic bioelectronics