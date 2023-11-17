EPOCH TIMES | Obama-Era Control Over the Internet Makes Its Return With Net Neutrality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Obama-Era Control Over the Internet Makes Its Return With Net Neutrality
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive1116CR
The Federal Communications Commission is bringing back a policy of deeper government regulation over the internet with so-called net neutrality.
Supporters of the system defend it, claiming it prevents internet providers from providing better services to some, and worse to others. Many who don’t support net neutrality claim that it stifles innovation.
But there are deeper problems with net neutrality that are often left unaddressed—things like so-called “digital equity” and policies that would allow the federal government to have a say even over the terms of services for websites.