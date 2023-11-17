BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TIMES | Obama-Era Control Over the Internet Makes Its Return With Net Neutrality
31 views • 11/17/2023

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Obama-Era Control Over the Internet Makes Its Return With Net Neutrality


Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive1116CR

The Federal Communications Commission is bringing back a policy of deeper government regulation over the internet with so-called net neutrality.

Supporters of the system defend it, claiming it prevents internet providers from providing better services to some, and worse to others. Many who don’t support net neutrality claim that it stifles innovation.

But there are deeper problems with net neutrality that are often left unaddressed—things like so-called “digital equity” and policies that would allow the federal government to have a say even over the terms of services for websites.

Keywords
free speechfirst amendmentinternetcrossroadsepoch timesjoshua philippepoch tvcensorship industrial complex
