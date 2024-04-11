The Value of Wisdom and Its Judgments (Part Two)!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take heed to the promises for those who do so out of a pure heart. We will need these as perilous times approach. We will need Him. He promises to answer when we call him.
Let me close with this: “And the LORD shall guide thee continually, and satisfy thy soul in drought, and make fat thy bones: and thou shalt be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not” (Isaiah 58: 11, KJV).