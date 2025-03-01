Seven Factors that Contribute to American Anti-White Racism (Full Video Parts 1-7 Replay)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A complex issue in the U.S. stems from attitudes tied to race, shaped by seven key influences. Rather than mere dislike, it’s a structured system favoring some over others, deeply woven into the nation’s fabric. This pervasive dynamic affects thought and society, making it a challenge to overcome.