OUT OF THIS WORLD RADIO 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY & BIRTHDAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I will be celebrating 10 years of continuous broadcasting on making this world a better place! I will be talking about how we all can make this world a more peaceful and happier place. I will also be celebrating my birthday! I hope you all can listen to this amazing and Out of this World Radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com