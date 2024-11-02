US Sports CoachLab: Winning Hockey Dynamic Skating featuring Coach Steve Cady and Matt Cady

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To be successful in modern hockey, it is essential to master the components of explosive skating. In this comprehensive program, coaches Steve Cady and Matt Cady present numerous skating skills and drills designed to help hockey players at all levels of the game to become great skaters. Among the topic covered are: drills that focus on balance and agility, forward and backward skating, starts, stops, turns, pivots and much more. This video is a great resource for coaches and players who want to dramatically improve their skating skills and gain a winning edge on the competition. https://bit.ly/WinningHockeySkating
