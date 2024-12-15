Ένα ζευγάρι αλλιώτικο

Στιγμές απ'την ζωή των δύο αρλεκίνων της τρύπιας δεκάρας που κι ο τελευταίος ηγεμόνας της γής δεν θα τους προσλάμβανε για να τον κάνουν να γελάσει. Όμως, να πούμε και μιά αλήθεια εδώ, η ψυχή των αληθινών χαρακτήρων του έργου (Bonnie and Clyde), απέχει παρασάγκας, φυσικά προς το καλύτερο, απο αυτήν των δύο σαλτιμπάγκων της λέρας και του υπονόμου. Έχουμε διαβάσει πολλές μελέτες εδώ στην Αμερική για τους δύο αυτούς ληστές, και πολλοί, κυρίως Αμερικάνοι τους έχουν σαν "ήρωες", τους βλέπουν σαν θύματα της εποχής τους και της κοινωνικής τους θέσης.Η Bonnie κι ο Clyde, σκότωναν το σώμα, κακοποιά στοιχεία όντως, δεν χωρά αμφιβολία, όμως δεν είχαν δεί το μεγαλείο της Ορθοδοξίας όπως ο πρώην Ευφρόσυνος κι ούτε είχαν σχετιστεί με αγίους ανθρώπους όπως η τραγουδίστρια Καλυψούλα. Κι όμως, οι τελευταίοι κατάντησαν θεομπαίχτες και εκατομμύρια φορές χειρότεροι κι απ'τους πρώτους. Πόσο χειρότερη είναι η κατάσταση του αισχρού αυτού ζεύγους του Κορωπίου, που χωρίς καμία αίσθηση μετανοίας, οίκτου και αγάπης προς τον συνάνθρωπο, έφτασαν να κάνουν με συνέπεια και διδασκαλία κάτι χειρότερο κι από τους δύο αμερικανούς κακοποιούς, να διαλύουν ψυχές, διώχνοντάς τες απ'την Εκκλησία του Χριστού παρασύροντάς τες, στην αιώνια απέλπισία και σύγχυση?

Moments from the life of the two harlequins of the holey penny that even the last ruler of the earth would not hire them to make him laugh. But, to say the truth here, the soul of the real characters of the play (Bonnie and Clyde) is a far cry, of course for the better, from that of the two clowns of the lime and the sewer. We have read many studies here in America about these two bandits, and many, mostly Americans, have them as "heroes", seeing them as victims of their time and social status; Bonnie and Clyde, killing the body, villainous elements indeed, no doubt, but they had not seen the greatness of Orthodoxy as the former Euphrosyne had, nor had they associated with holy men like the singer Calypso. And yet, the latter became god-fearers and a million times worse than the former. How much worse is the situation of this obscene couple of Koropi, who without any sense of repentance, mercy and love for their fellow human beings, have come to consistently and doctrinally do something worse than the two American thugs, to destroy souls, driving them away from the Church of Christ, dragging them into eternal despair and confusion?