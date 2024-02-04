Hold The Line With Sean Feucht: The Church Down Under: How Covid Was Driving the Australian Church Underground | Daniel Hagen

Sean sits down with Daniel Hagen, who was one of the few Christian leaders in Australia standing up for the rights of Australians to worship throughout the pandemic. Australia experienced some of the worst lockdowns in the world — people were even being arrested for putting their trash bins out on their own property without wearing a mask. Daniel shares his story, the state of the Church in Australia, and what he has learned.





Hold the Line is a new movement focused on engaging with the church and young people across the country in a way that charges them to play an active role as citizens of this nation.Our mission is to Inform, Educate, and Inspire the next generation.

Get the complete podcast episodes

@ Apple Podcasts - https://apple.co/3OuKiMh

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3Us4imP





Catch Hold The Line on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net