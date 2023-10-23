BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Carbon dioxide (CO2) has NO effect on earth's temperature, says Ned Nikolov, PhD & Karl Zeller, PhD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
536 views • 10/23/2023

"... [O]ur results show this [the greenhouse theory] is completely wrong," [Ned Nikolov, PhD] said. "Our study blows the greenhouse theory completely out of the water. There is nothing left." "Hence, there are no greenhouse gases in reality – as in, gases that can cause warming," Ned Nikolov, PhD. "Humans cannot in principle affect the global climate through industrial emissions of CO2, methane and other similar gases or via changes in land use," [Ned Nikolov, PhD] added. "All observed climatic changes have natural causes that are completely outside of human control." For the first time, Nikolov said, there is now empirical evidence from NASA data that the greenhouse effect of the atmosphere is not caused by the trapping of heat, but by the force of atmospheric pressure.

These are quotes from a 2017 article describing a scientific paper by Ned Nikolov, PhD & Karl Zeller, PhD.

Their 2017 scientific paper is posted here:
https://www.omicsonline.org/open-access/New-Insights-on-the-Physical-Nature-of-the-Atmospheric-Greenhouse-Effect-Deduced-from-an-Empirical-Planetary-Temperature-Model.pdf

The 2017 article about the scientific paper by Ned Nikolov, PhD and Karl Zeller, PhD is posted here:
https://www.wnd.com/2017/07/study-blows-greenhouse-theory-out-of-the-water/

More about Ned Nikolov, PhD is posted here:
https://www.desmog.com/ned-nikolov/

and here:
https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/about/people/nnikolov

More about Karl Zeller, PhD is posted here:
https://www.desmog.com/karl-zeller/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
carbon dioxidened nikolov phdkarl zeller phd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy