It's just crazy
shipshard
17 followers
1
18 views • 10/27/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOtb1cjO6AM 

Backstage, shooting process for the presentation video of CMCproduction https://youtu.be/qbslEfw78PI "CMCproduction what we do"

I dug up an old video when I was trying to shoot a promo for myself and almost went crazy. It's 2016. When you record an advertisement for yourself for a few hours and you're already starting to go crazy.

I tried to write a promo video for myself in 2016 and I understand what a horror it is when you are alone with a camera and text. After that, I do my best to help people not to go crazy and record great promo videos.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard

(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


USEFUL LINKS IN CHANNEL DESCRIPTION

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL :))


businessfunnyhumorrecordingpromotionadvertisingpromofunny momentspresentationprbehind the scenesprofessionalcreativephotographerbackstagevideographervideostudiopresentation videofunny moments from filmingworking momentsfilming process
