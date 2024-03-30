A homeless disabled veteran in NYC shares his frustration with Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viral News NYC - A homeless disabled veteran in New York City shares his frustration with President Joe Biden in a video, highlighting the challenges of securing housing amidst the illegan immigrant influx . He sends a message to President Joe Biden.
"When did you sell out, I know you been a bag man in Delaware for the last 50 years for the corporate mob?"