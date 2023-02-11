BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sandi Adams - Saying NO to Digital Identification Slavery
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
56 views • 02/11/2023
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Jason Liosatos

Link to Government Documents https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/draft-legislation-to-help-more-people-prove-their-identity-online/consultation-on-draft-legislation-to-support-identity-verification
Sandi's Website https://sandiadams.net/
See and order your Roots Products here https://therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos
Jason's book and website https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings, Prints and Gallery here https://jasonliosatosart.com/
Become a Patron of Jason's work ⁣https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Order Clive De Carle Health supplements here https://clivedecarle.com/shop/?affiliate_id=160805&prodgroup=11489&fname=Jason
New Living Project ⁣https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's Jason's partners organic clothes range ⁣https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/

Keywords
aifacial recognitionsurveillancerobotsdatadigital idtotal controljason liosatossandi adamssaying nodigital identification slavery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy