The Corporal Works of Mercy - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.106 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Sep 21, 2023





Catholicism teaches that we are only saved through God’s grace, but we must cooperate with that grace by living as “another Christ.” That means doing good – and a great way is through the Corporal Works of Mercy. Father Chris Alar, MIC, reveals the seven works of mercy in Scripture and shows how we can perform these in our daily lives. Then be inspired by the example of the National Catholic Partnership on Disability and its outreach to those in need.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 106: Corporal Works of Mercy





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIFZQhWMukM