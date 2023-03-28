Police Body Cam footage - Shooting Transgender Terrorist - that decided to break into a Nashville Christian School and Massacre 3 Children and 3 Staff Members.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yesterday in Nashville, Tennessee. A Transgender Terrorist decided to break into a christian school and massacre 3 children and 3 Staff Members. Body cam footage of the police officers have been released. In the footage it shows officers clearing the Covenant School building.
The footage shows officers taking swift action and upon finding the suspect they neutralize the threat.
Dead and good riddance.