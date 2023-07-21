"THE DESTRUCTION OF DAGON" : ALL IDOLS WILL FALL (DONALD TRUMP)

Follow this channel- click subscribe.





As I made this video it weighed on me, about halfway through, how much God HATES IDOLATRY. I already know that but as I was speaking I began to hear "WHY? WHY DO THEY WORSHIP HIM? WHY HAVE THEY FORSAKEN ME TO WORSHIP HUMAN IDOLS?" God is grieved, I want to emphasize it strongly so it's not lost on anyone. YAH IS ANGRY AND GRIEVED. He is angry concerning His rightful place as the first love being so easily transferred to mere human beings, but He is also angry at the defiance with which people then DEFEND their wicked choices. No desire to repent for the most part, and that's why Yah must judge the secret preferences of the heart.





These verses came as I spoke in this video and again when I went to walk after I finished.





Thus says the Lord: “What injustice have your fathers found in Me, that they have gone far from Me, have followed idols, and have become idolaters?... For My people have committed two evils: They have forsaken Me, the fountain of living waters, and hewn themselves cisterns—broken cisterns that can hold no water." (Jer. 2:5 & 13)





THIS IS A TEACHING VIDEO. The emphasis is therefore more on the lesson of the prophecy than Donald Trump. Idolatry and inordinate affection have separated many from God, they want to hear from Him and have Him in their lives again, but they don't notice how they offend Yah by what their hearts love. People are CROWDING Jesus out of His own earth, clamoring for their gods, and so...





He will take the gods away. Repent if you have done this, and turn back to the Lord as the only "first love" of your life. Thank you for visiting TMV Prophecy Blog.



