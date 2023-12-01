BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shamanic healing, meditation, breathwork & ceremony
Sarita Sol
Sarita Sol
12 views • 12/01/2023

#meditation #shamanic #healingmusic

For more information and to join this exciting adventure go to:

https://www.sarita-sol.com/the-divine-weave-manifesting-from-heart-alignment


The Divine Weave- All inclusive at SolHenge, France. 13-17 June 2024


In this transformational experience you will be guided to wynd & weave your way between the worlds of ancient shamanism & futuristic quantum meditation landing at the knot of present moment, heart centered alignment & flow. Working with powerful techniques you will be given the opportunity to clear, cleanse and cut the ties to what no longer serves, releasing trauma & conditioned patterns that are holding you back


https://www.sarita-sol.com/the-divine-weave-manifesting-from-heart-alignment


For courses and meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com


LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME

Now available on the Patreon site.https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership

Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'

website: www.sarita-sol.com

Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol

Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol

online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com


Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community

 guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.

https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol

For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.sarita-sol.com



Keywords
retreatlovehow tocreatormeditationmindshamanismhalorelationshipslove yourselfbreathworkquantumhealingfrench retreat
