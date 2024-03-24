BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blast Wind (1997, Saturn)
15 views • 03/24/2024

Blast Wind is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Technosoft. It was originally developed for the arcades under the title Inazuma Saber. The arcade version was cancelled after being tested at arcade locations, but was ported to the Saturn eventually.

You have two different shot which can be upgrade by collecting boxes with a P on them (both shots get upgrade at the same time). You have a homing shot and straight, more focused shot. The latter does more damage, and there certain obstacles which can only be destroyed with this shot. You have limited number of bomb which explode with a large radius. You can find new bombs, and there is a also an "S"-power up which gives you a satellite which fires homing missiles.
The levels have branches and you can decide which branch to follow by pushing switches at certain spots in the levels.

sega saturnshootemuptechnosofttechno soft
