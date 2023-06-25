© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky Has Used Current War to Concentrate Power & Accelerate Corporate Firesale – MEP Mick Wallace
“Over 3 million hectares of agricultural land are now owned by companies based in Western tax havens. Ukraine’s mineral deposits alone are worth over $12 trillion – Western companies are licking their lips.”